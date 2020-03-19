WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,158 shares during the quarter. WellCare Health Plans accounts for approximately 10.2% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned 1.44% of WellCare Health Plans worth $239,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,063,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

