Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $3.00

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

