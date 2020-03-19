Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target to $10.00

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 179.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NBL. Raymond James downgraded Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial downgraded Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

NBL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 333,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

