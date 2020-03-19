Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target to $14.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 191.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.95.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 2,558,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,258,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $414,418,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 6,471.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,215,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $364,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044,492 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 18,144,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $534,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.