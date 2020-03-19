Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,736,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,279,266. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

