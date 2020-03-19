Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,807. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,541,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,092,000 after acquiring an additional 991,498 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,013,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after acquiring an additional 331,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

