Wells Fargo & Co Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $52.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $78.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $32.76. 2,080,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,507,994. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

