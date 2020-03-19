Wells Fargo & Co Trims PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Target Price to $23.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 271.57% from the company’s previous close.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Shares of PDCE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 655,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $574.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,704,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 60,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,431,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $463,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $321,744,000 after acquiring an additional 137,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,571,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $321,744,000 after acquiring an additional 137,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,483,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,816,000 after acquiring an additional 202,845 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

