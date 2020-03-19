Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to Equal Weight

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

AVT has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 552,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,080,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 209,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.