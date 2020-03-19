Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.43% of Wendys worth $73,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the third quarter worth $113,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

