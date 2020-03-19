West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) Getting Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West End Indiana Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS WEIN remained flat at $$32.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874. West End Indiana Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

Get West End Indiana Bancshares alerts:

About West End Indiana Bancshares

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a chartered saving bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for West End Indiana Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West End Indiana Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.