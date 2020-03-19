Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 41.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 2,066.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 11,193.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000.

Shares of NYSE HYI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 205,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,117. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

