Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

WDC opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

