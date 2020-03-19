Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.34. 6,838,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,634 shares of company stock worth $2,757,633 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

