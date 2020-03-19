Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE:WES traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,394,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Ure bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Crane bought 340,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 90,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

