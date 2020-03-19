Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, EVP Roger L. Kearns bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 325,000 shares of company stock worth $10,199,050. 72.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,380,000 after purchasing an additional 834,793 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,528,000 after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $78.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

