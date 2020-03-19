WeTrust Reaches Market Capitalization of $530,399.97 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Liqui. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $530,399.97 and approximately $2,456.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.02568255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00197463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liqui, DDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

