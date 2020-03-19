WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,289 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of WEX worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WEX by 119.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WEX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in WEX by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in WEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in WEX by 107.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WEX traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WEX from $233.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

