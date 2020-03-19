Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 291.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after purchasing an additional 271,189 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

