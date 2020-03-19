Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 776,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after acquiring an additional 366,345 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 382,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $7,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.14. 8,253,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,388. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -146.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

