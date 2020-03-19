Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($3.19) Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($3.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Capital One Financial has a “Underweight” rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

NYSE WLL opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,721,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 929,185 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 425.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 455,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 368,396 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

