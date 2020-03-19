William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.30.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

KNSL stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,156. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.