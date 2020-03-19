William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for National General in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for National General’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

National General stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. National General has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $25.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGHC. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in National General by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National General in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of National General by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of National General in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National General by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

