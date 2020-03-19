William Blair Weighs in on Coupa Software Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Coupa Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $13.00 on Thursday, reaching $147.89. 309,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,426. Coupa Software has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $178.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.30 and a 200 day moving average of $147.94.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,580,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,495,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,103.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 99,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,153 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

