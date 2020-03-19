Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $67.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Argus boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,640,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70,172 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.