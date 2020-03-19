Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 226,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,411. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $81,640,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70,172 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

