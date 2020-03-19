WinCash (WCC) Market Cap Achieves $10.52 Million

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $60,743.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $7.02 or 0.00114743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000793 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

