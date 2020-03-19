Wings Trading Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $44,754.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.02506846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00198384 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, Gate.io, Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

