Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $165.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $128.16. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,441,000. Garelick Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $5,703,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,472,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,242,000 after purchasing an additional 40,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,892,000 after purchasing an additional 849,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

