Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Asante Solutions stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,911. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 433,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

