Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PDS. Evercore ISI lowered Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.76.

Shares of NYSE PDS remained flat at $$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 106,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 623,152 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

