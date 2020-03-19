Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $14.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.87. 245,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,526. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,533,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $239,227,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.