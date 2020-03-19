Worthington Industries (WOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WOR opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

