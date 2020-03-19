WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Position Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 271.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WP Carey news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $7.62 on Thursday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

