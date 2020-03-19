Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 354.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WPP by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPP opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.23. WPP has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $2.4006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

