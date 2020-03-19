WPP TOKEN (WPP) One Day Volume Tops $508.00

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $22,199.15 and $508.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade.io and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.04275508 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00068198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039259 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016287 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003810 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Token Profile

WPP is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io.

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.