W&T Offshore, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W&T Offshore in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

WTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.07.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,201,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 864,087 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,278,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 772,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,445,000 after buying an additional 599,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,255,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 471,443 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

