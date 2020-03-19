Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,367 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $27,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $99,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 1,523,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

