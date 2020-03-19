X-CASH One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,555.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a market cap of $769,258.98 and approximately $25,555.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000874 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00089123 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000393 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000083 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 52,489,502,969 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

