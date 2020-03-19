X Square Capital LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.6% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.78. 67,775,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,710,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,092.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.