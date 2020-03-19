XEL (XEL) Market Cap Hits $303,341.50

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. XEL has a total market capitalization of $303,341.50 and approximately $289.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XEL Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

