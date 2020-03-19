Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Xerox worth $45,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 139,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE XRX opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.