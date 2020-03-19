Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce sales of $760.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $726.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $766.30 million. Xilinx reported sales of $828.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Xilinx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 54,990 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,697,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

