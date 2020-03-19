Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 54,990 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,697,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $74.41 on Thursday. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

