XMax (XMX) One Day Volume Tops $822,223.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, XMax has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Coinrail and CryptoBridge. XMax has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $822,223.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.04183173 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00068081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,874,476,702 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Hotbit, Graviex, CryptoBridge, OTCBTC, Coinrail, ABCC, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

