Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL opened at $65.49 on Thursday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $60.87 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.