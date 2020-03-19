Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) CEO Buys $32,718.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of YMAB traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 329,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,481. The company has a market cap of $572.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

