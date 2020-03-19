Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

YARIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

