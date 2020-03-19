Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on YARIY. UBS Group upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

YARIY traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,221. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

