Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 35,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.96. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

